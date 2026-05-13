Saratoga Soundtrack Chorus Guest Night

Saratoga Soundtrack Chorus will be hosting a Guest Night on Monday, June 8th 7:00-9:00 PM at Knights of Columbus 50 Pine Road, Saratoga Springs, NY. Saratoga Soundtrack Chorus is a chapter of Sweet Adelines International- an all women a cappella chorus. We will have information stations, refreshments, and entertainment by our award-winning chorus and quartets. If you like to sing, check us out!