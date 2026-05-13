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Saratoga Soundtrack Chorus Guest Night

Saratoga Soundtrack Chorus Guest Night

Saratoga Soundtrack Chorus will be hosting a Guest Night on Monday, June 8th 7:00-9:00 PM at Knights of Columbus 50 Pine Road, Saratoga Springs, NY. Saratoga Soundtrack Chorus is a chapter of Sweet Adelines International- an all women a cappella chorus. We will have information stations, refreshments, and entertainment by our award-winning chorus and quartets. If you like to sing, check us out!

Knights of Columbus
free
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 8 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Saratoga Soundtrack Chorus
www.saratogasoundtrack.org

Artist Group Info

Saratoga Soundtrack Chorus
sioux_47@hotmail.com
www.saratogasoundtrack.org
Knights of Columbus
50 Pine Road
Saratoga Springs, New York 12866