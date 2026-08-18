Samuel Beckett’s “Happy Days” at Bridge Street Theatre

Bridge Street Theatre presents Samuel Beckett’s “Happy Days,” one of the Nobel Prize-winning playwright’s most enduring and unforgettable works. Directed by Matthew Earnest, the play stars Roxanne Fay as Winnie and Steven Patterson as Willie.

When the play begins, Winnie is buried to her waist in a mound of earth beneath a relentless sun. Undeterred, she begins another day: praying, brushing her teeth, unpacking the familiar contents of her bag, recalling fragments of the past, and attempting to engage her husband.

Willie remains mostly beyond Winnie’s sight, absorbed in his newspaper and inhabiting a private world of his own. Yet his presence and occasional responses are essential to her. Winnie fills the silence between them with memories, half-remembered quotations, cherished possessions, and an astonishing determination to declare each day happy.

When the earth rises still higher and Winnie finds herself buried to her neck, her optimism—and her need to reach Willie—become all the more urgent. At once deeply funny and profoundly moving, “Happy Days” transforms its stark central image into a powerful exploration of hope, habit, marriage, memory, and the human need for connection.

The production stars Roxanne Fay, honored with a Berkie Award for her portrayal of Mary Tyrone in Bridge Street Theatre’s “Long Day’s Journey Into Night,” and Steven Patterson, a Bridge Street Theatre co-founder whose extensive career includes performances Off- and off-off-Broadway, at major regional theatres, and with Shakespeare festivals throughout the country.

The production is directed by Matthew Earnest, with scenic and costume design by Will Bezek, lighting design by John Sowle, and stage management by Timothy Dunn.

September 3–13 • Thurs., Fri. & Sat. at 7:00 p.m.; Sun. at 2:00 p.m. Adults $30, Students $25.

https://bridgest.org/happy-days/

Bridge Street Theatre is an award-winning professional theatre in the Village of Catskill, New York, dedicated to producing adventurous contemporary plays, imaginative revivals, and new works while serving as a vibrant cultural hub for the Hudson Valley. Since opening its doors in 2014, BST has built a reputation for bold programming, exceptional artistry, and an intimate audience experience.

