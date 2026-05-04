Ryan Blotnick's The Woods Album Release Party w/ Tyler Wood, Otto Hauser, Adam Chilenski

Album Release Party featuring the full quartet! No Cover charge - donations accepted.

On The Woods, his new album of original compositions, Maine-based guitarist Ryan Blotnick presents a varied set of hummable tunes, soundscapes and quiet anthems. Recorded “live” in one room at The Woods recording studio in Woodstock, this album captures the subtle dynamics of jazz in the recording style of the great Blue Note albums of the 60s. For his fourth full-band album, the spotlight is on Ryan’s glistening guitar melodies, ensconced in the inventive counterlines and harmonies of pianist and organist Tyler G Wood (Glass Ghost, Joan as Police Woman). The rhythm section of bassist Adam Chilenski (Kolumbo, Here We Go Magic) and drummer Otto Hauser (The War on Drugs, Vetiver, Cass McCombs) share a common love of jazz, with roots in rock and psychedelia. They approach the music with a deep emotional resonance, exploring slow tempos and odd-meter playing in a refreshingly elegant way.

"modal shapes, folk‑inflected motifs and unhurried rhythmic cycles, with the group’s dynamics kept deliberately low to emphasise texture and room sound."

- Bob Osborne, World of Jazz

"A very cozy sound that evokes the best engineered analog recordings of jazz in the 60s ... the organ combined with Blotnick’s soft but harmonically sensitive lines sometimes calls to mind John Abercrombie’s mid-90’s trio with organist Dan Wall but with more conciseness and a folk flair that’s part of Blotnick’s language" - S. Victor Aaron, Something Else

"Spacious, slow-unfolding and modal in character, the record foregrounds Blotnick’s glistening guitar melodies against the inventive counterlines of pianist and organist Tyler G Wood, with bassist Adam Chilenski and drummer Otto Hauser grounding the music in a deep pocket rooted equally in jazz, rock and psychedelia. The album opens up slowly and rewards patience, built around quiet anthems and soundscapes that develop through small variations rather than overt climaxes." - Caroline Bailey Erskine, NYS Music