RSTB20: The Reds, Pinks and Purples, Simon Joyner, Jeanines

Raven Sings the Blues celebrates 20 years of music journalism with a two-night stint at Tubby's. The second night brings Bay Area favorites The Reds, Pinks and Purples. The band brings a classic indie prowess that leans towards American Music Club and The Go-Betweens. Simon Joyner brings his tender missives and Jeanines start the set with indie pop fed on a steady diet of ‘60s folk and ‘80s jangles.