RSTB20: The Reds, Pinks and Purples, Simon Joyner, Jeanines
RSTB20: The Reds, Pinks and Purples, Simon Joyner, Jeanines
Raven Sings the Blues celebrates 20 years of music journalism with a two-night stint at Tubby's. The second night brings Bay Area favorites The Reds, Pinks and Purples. The band brings a classic indie prowess that leans towards American Music Club and The Go-Betweens. Simon Joyner brings his tender missives and Jeanines start the set with indie pop fed on a steady diet of ‘60s folk and ‘80s jangles.
Tubby's
24.72
07:00 PM - 11:30 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Raven Sings the Blues
917-301-6431
info@ravensingstheblues.com
Artist Group Info
The Reds, Pinks and Purples
Tubby's
586 BROADWAYKingston, New York 12401
tubbyskingston@gmail.com