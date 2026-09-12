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RSTB20: Garcia Peoples, Weak Signal

RSTB20: Garcia Peoples, Weak Signal

Raven Sings the Blues celebrates 20 years of music journalism with a two-night stint at Tubby's. The first nigh brings jam favorites Garcia Peoples to the stage alongside the bruised brilliance of Weak Signal.

Tubby's
19.06
07:00 PM - 11:30 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Raven Sings the Blues
917-301-6431
info@ravensingstheblues.com
https://www.ravensingstheblues.com

Artist Group Info

Garcia Peoples
Tubby's
586 BROADWAY
Kingston, New York 12401
tubbyskingston@gmail.com
https://www.tubbyskingston.com/