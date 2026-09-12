RSTB20: Garcia Peoples, Weak Signal
RSTB20: Garcia Peoples, Weak Signal
Raven Sings the Blues celebrates 20 years of music journalism with a two-night stint at Tubby's. The first nigh brings jam favorites Garcia Peoples to the stage alongside the bruised brilliance of Weak Signal.
Tubby's
19.06
07:00 PM - 11:30 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Raven Sings the Blues
917-301-6431
info@ravensingstheblues.com
Artist Group Info
Garcia Peoples
Tubby's
586 BROADWAYKingston, New York 12401
tubbyskingston@gmail.com