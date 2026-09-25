Rooted. Resilient. Reimaging Education: Black & Brown Educators of the Capital District Conference

Join us for a transformative day dedicated to honoring where we come from, elevating the strength of educators serving our communities, and building bold new possibilities for the future of learning.

Designed specifically for educators of color, school leaders, and community partners across the Capital District, this conference offers practical, high-impact professional development tailored to the unique opportunities and challenges in today’s schools.

WHY YOU NEED TO BE THERE

15+ Interactive Sessions & Workshops: Dive deep into culturally responsive teaching, student ownership, systems change, and staff wellness.

Actionable Strategies: Walk away with immediately usable tools—from classroom voice protocols to curriculum equity audits.

Community & Connection: Network and share best practices with visionary educators from across New York State.

All-Inclusive Experience: Your registration includes access to all sessions, catered breakfast, lunch, and refreshments throughout the day.

EVENT DETAILS

DATE: Saturday, October 24, 2026

TIME: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM EDT

LOCATION: KIPP Capital High School

296 Northern Boulevard, Albany, NY 12210

ORGANIZER: Black & Brown Educators of the Capital District

RESERVE YOUR SEAT TODAY

Space is limited. Don't miss this opportunity to connect, reflect, and lead.

Register Online Now: eventzilla.net/e/rooted-resilient-reimagining-education-conference-2026-2138701696

