Revolutionary Women
Revolutionary Women
Phyllis Chapman, acclaimed portrayer of historical figures, will introduce us to women who played a variety of roles in the American Revolution and the important contributions they each made to its success
New Lebanon Town Hall, New Lebanon NY
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Lebanon Valley Historical Society
5188948762
emrobertson555@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
PHYLLIS CHAPMAN
greenthumb@bcn.net
New Lebanon Town Hall, New Lebanon NY
14755 Rt. 22NNew Lebanon, New York 12125
4138412684
greenthumb@bcn.net