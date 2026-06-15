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Revolutionary Women

Revolutionary Women

Phyllis Chapman, acclaimed portrayer of historical figures, will introduce us to women who played a variety of roles in the American Revolution and the important contributions they each made to its success

New Lebanon Town Hall, New Lebanon NY
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Lebanon Valley Historical Society
5188948762
emrobertson555@gmail.com
N/A

Artist Group Info

PHYLLIS CHAPMAN
greenthumb@bcn.net
N/A
New Lebanon Town Hall, New Lebanon NY
14755 Rt. 22N
New Lebanon, New York 12125
4138412684
greenthumb@bcn.net
N/A