Rev Tor’s 30th Anniversary Jam

An evening of music, magic, family, and friends.

General Admission Tickets: $30, increasing to $40 Day of Show

A portion of the proceeds will support The Jake Galliher Foundation.

Rev Tor returns to The Colonial stage to celebrate 30 years! Since 1996, Rev Tor has been a consistent presence on the East Coast club and festival circuit, performing from Maine to Key West. Tor and his band have shared the stage with members of The Grateful Dead, Dead & Co., Phish, The Allman Brothers Band and New Riders of the Purple Sage. Over his 30+ year career, he has also appeared at festivals and concerts alongside artists such as Leon Russell, Los Lobos, String Cheese Incident and many others. Along the way, Rev Tor became known not only for his technical skill and soulful playing, but for his collaborative spirit.

Featuring Rev Tor Band with special guest appearances by

Mark Mercier (Max Creek)

Jen Durkin & Fuzz (Deep Banana Blackout)

Gary Backstrom (Jiggle The Handle)

Brett Connors & Glen Nelson (Flipper Dave)

Dan Broad (Moondance/Rev Tor Band)

Mike Wartella (The Wall/Rhapsody)

Tom Doherty, Dan Esko, Tistrya Houghtling, Ben Kohn, Dave Lincoln Jr, Conor Meehan, Parker McQueeney, Brian O’Connell, Jeff Prescott, Derrick Rodgers, Dan Teichert, Jason Webster, More TBA.

The Jake Galliher Foundation is dedicated to honoring Jake’s memory and supporting individuals who exemplify his character and spirit. The Jake Galliher Foundation was established to commemorate the life of SSgt Jacob “Jake” M. Galliher, who tragically lost his life on November 29th, 2023 while serving our nation abroad. The foundation provides scholarships and awards to deserving individuals, ensuring that Jake’s legacy of bravery, dedication and kindness lives on.