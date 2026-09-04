RESIDENTIAL SOLAR POWER

IN THE ADIRONDACKS

Does It Make Sense?

A Free Public Forum

Sunday, September 27 • 7–9 PM

Adirondack History Museum

7590 Court Street • Elizabethtown, NY

Is solar power practical in the Adirondacks? How much does a system cost, how long does it take to pay for itself, and what are the advantages—and limitations—of producing your own electricity in the North Country?

A free public information forum, “Solar Power in the Adirondacks: Economics and Practical Considerations,” will be held on Sunday, September 27, at the Adirondack History Museum Theater.

The program will bring together Scott Egglefield, co-owner of a family-run solar installation company operating since the 1970s, and two local homeowners with firsthand experience installing and operating residential solar systems. Gerry Zahavi installed most of his grid-tied system himself, with the final electrical connection and utility inspection handled professionally. Jeff Allott will discuss his off-grid, battery-based system, which stores solar-generated electricity for use when the sun is not shining. The forum will look beyond the basic question of whether solar panels work in the Adirondacks and focus on the questions homeowners face when considering solar, including:

• What does a residential solar system really cost?

• How much electricity can solar produce in the Adirondack climate?

• How do snow, shade, roof orientation and short winter days affect production?

• How long does it take for a system to pay for itself?

• What tax credits and other incentives are available?

• What is involved in connecting a solar system to the electrical grid?

• What portions of an installation can a knowledgeable homeowner realistically undertake?

• When are batteries worthwhile?

• What are the advantages and disadvantages of grid-tied versus battery-based systems?

• What maintenance and equipment replacement should owners anticipate over the life of a system?

The panelists will discuss actual experience with solar in the Adirondacks, including installation decisions, costs, electrical production and lessons learned. The program is intended as an educational forum. There will be ample opportunity for audience questions and discussion.

Anyone who already has solar, is considering installing it, or simply wants to understand whether residential solar makes economic and practical sense in the Adirondacks is encouraged

