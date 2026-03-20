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Rally For Change

Rally For Change

Levian Law is excited to announce our sponsorship of the 2026 Rally for Change Event on September 1st, 2026. This event hosted by Orange County United Way helps highlight top partners who dedicate their time to better the community and create brighter futures for everyone. To learn more, please visit the event page on our website.

Edwards Lifesciences, Starr Atrium
04:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 1 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Levian Law
(310) 277-7577
legaldirectorylinks+levianlawnapsFullerton@gmail.com
https://www.levianlaw.com/
Edwards Lifesciences, Starr Atrium
1 Edwards Way
Irvine, California 92614
(310) 277-7577
legaldirectorylinks+levianlawnapsFullerton@gmail.com
https://www.levianlaw.com/