Rally For Change
Rally For Change
Levian Law is excited to announce our sponsorship of the 2026 Rally for Change Event on September 1st, 2026. This event hosted by Orange County United Way helps highlight top partners who dedicate their time to better the community and create brighter futures for everyone. To learn more, please visit the event page on our website.
Edwards Lifesciences, Starr Atrium
04:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 1 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Levian Law
(310) 277-7577
legaldirectorylinks+levianlawnapsFullerton@gmail.com
Edwards Lifesciences, Starr Atrium
1 Edwards WayIrvine, California 92614
(310) 277-7577
legaldirectorylinks+levianlawnapsFullerton@gmail.com