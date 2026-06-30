Queer Honky Tonk Campout
Queer Honky Tonk Campout
Stable Gate Winery and Kerhonkson Road House present: A Queer Honky-Tonk Camp out at Stable Gate Farm!
Saturday July 25th 2026
Featuring tarot readings, rodeo-themed photo booth, BBQ, performances , line dancing lessons with Catskill Line, live music, DJ and more!
Prizes for best dressed vest
The Winery opens at 10am and free to the public with drinks, snacks + day time music
SCHEDULE TBA
All Ages Event!
$20 early bird UNTIL 7/1, $30 in advance and $40 at the door!
$20 camping pass (campsite is adjacent to venue, more information to follow for booked passes)
Your Sponsors include: New Scotland Spirits, Hudson Valley Jane, Catskill Line and Stable Gate Winery!
Stable Gate Winery
20-40
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Stable Gate Winery
Stable Gate Winery
10 Linda WayCastleton-on-Hudson, New York 12033
(518) 265-5133
info@stablegatewinery.com