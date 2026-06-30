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Queer Honky Tonk Campout

Queer Honky Tonk Campout

Stable Gate Winery and Kerhonkson Road House present: A Queer Honky-Tonk Camp out at Stable Gate Farm!

Saturday July 25th 2026

Featuring tarot readings, rodeo-themed photo booth, BBQ, performances , line dancing lessons with Catskill Line, live music, DJ and more!

Prizes for best dressed vest

The Winery opens at 10am and free to the public with drinks, snacks + day time music

SCHEDULE TBA

All Ages Event!

$20 early bird UNTIL 7/1, $30 in advance and $40 at the door!

$20 camping pass (campsite is adjacent to venue, more information to follow for booked passes)

Your Sponsors include: New Scotland Spirits, Hudson Valley Jane, Catskill Line and Stable Gate Winery!

Stable Gate Winery
20-40
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Stable Gate Winery
Stable Gate Winery
10 Linda Way
Castleton-on-Hudson, New York 12033
(518) 265-5133
info@stablegatewinery.com
https://www.stablegatewinery.com/