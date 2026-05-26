A new play by Tyler Anthony Smith

Directed by Stephanie Shaw

Original Production Photography by Rick Aguilar

American fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick (Will Lidke), known to the world simply as Halston, is down on his luck. He’s packing up his chic-as-hell Olympic Tower office for reasons he doesn’t want to discuss. To make matters worse, Elizabeth I (Tyler Anthony Smith) is knocking on his door. Yes, Elizabeth I, whose reign as Queen of England spanned from 1558 to 1603. But it’s 1984 in New York City. All that time spent at Studio 54 might be starting to catch up to the King of Minimalism’s brain.

Elizabeth I demands that Roy (who hates being called that) make her a new gown to (she lets out a singular cough) die in. Oh, and she needs it by the end of the day, even though he seems to be in the midst of a breakdown. He takes her money and agrees, and the unlikely pair moves forward with the design of a lifetime. That is until Halston has to help his best friend, Liza Minnelli (Dakota Hughes), with her new act.

QUEEN FOR A DAY premiered July 9-August 3, 2025, at the Bramble Arts Loft in Chicago, presented by Hell in a Handbag Productions.

The production is also being presented by The Tank, a New York City home for emerging artists, September 4-6 and 12-14, 2026.

This production is brought to us by our friends at SPIN CYCLE NYC.

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TICKETS

Community Tickets (Limited Amount): $20

General Admission: $30

Pay-It-Forward (Helps Subsidize Community Tickets): $40

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Seating/Bar: 7:00PM

Show: 7:30PM

This event is indoors.

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Venue Accessibility: We are committed to creating an inclusive and accessible event environment for all attendees. We strive to provide an event that is welcoming, accommodating, and supportive of diverse accessibility needs.

Our venue is wheelchair accessible. Accessible parking spaces and restrooms are available. And wheelchair accessible seating is available upon request. Please contact us at info@thefoundryws.com or 413.232.5222 for accessibility coordination.

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Parking is limited at the venue so please utilize the three public parking lots in Town. One is across from the Post Office, one is behind Beacon Bank and the other is just off Main Street. They are clearly marked. Do not park at Trúc Orient Express Restaurant or the Post Office or you might receive a ticket.

Visit Amici Berkshires for dinner before the show and with your ticket receive 10% off your meal.

All sales are final – The Foundry is unable to make any returns or exchanges.