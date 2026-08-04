Pop-Up Children's Museum in Kingston

A pop-up children's museum experience designed to spark curiosity in kids and families. Exhibits include a local market and kitchen, recycled forest and trash lab to promote learning through exploration and imaginative play. Families with children ages 3–9 are encouraged to help shape what a children's museum in Kingston could look like by testing ideas through imagination and play.

Kingston currently has no children's museum; the nearest are in Albany and Poughkeepsie. From extended periods of snow or hazardous wildfire smoke, the desire for an affordable, family-friendly, all-weather space has never been more urgent.

Times:

Friday, August 7 – Sunday, August 9: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. ET

Friday, August 14 – Sunday, August 16: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. ET