Pop-Up Children's Museum in Kingston
Pop-Up Children's Museum in Kingston
A pop-up children's museum experience designed to spark curiosity in kids and families. Exhibits include a local market and kitchen, recycled forest and trash lab to promote learning through exploration and imaginative play. Families with children ages 3–9 are encouraged to help shape what a children's museum in Kingston could look like by testing ideas through imagination and play.
Kingston currently has no children's museum; the nearest are in Albany and Poughkeepsie. From extended periods of snow or hazardous wildfire smoke, the desire for an affordable, family-friendly, all-weather space has never been more urgent.
Times:
Friday, August 7 – Sunday, August 9: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. ET
Friday, August 14 – Sunday, August 16: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. ET
O+ Exchange Clinic
$10 suggestion
09:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
My Green Museum
info@mygreenmuseum.org
O+ Exchange Clinic
334 Wall StreetKingston, New York 12401