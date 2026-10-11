Pickling, Preservation, and Persevering: A Talk & Tasting Event

The last days of harvest are upon us. The leaves are changing, a chill has entered the air, and the Northern hemisphere hangs between seasons.

In the 18th century Mohawk Valley, preparing for Winter brought with it all kinds of tasks and considerations. Not least among them ensuring that you have food to get you through the coming months. Pickling, drying, curing; these and other food preservation methods not only made survival possible, but even on the coldest days of the year facilitated the trappings of luxury dining for those like the Johnsons who could afford it.

Join Johnson Hall Lead Interpreter, Mae Hailu, and culinary historian, Rachel Stewart on Oct. 15th from 6:00pm-7:30pm for a chance to explore the utility and importance of pickling and preservation.

Enjoy a sampling of pickled and preserved goods supplied by the Friends of Johnson Hall, chat with Rachel as she reflects on her time testing out 18th century preservation techniques in the West Stone House, and explore the history of preservation as Mae leads attendees in a discussion of how foods were preserved and used by people of the colonial era across the social and economic spectrum.

This a free event with funding made possible by the Argersinger Charitable Trust.

Questions? Please call Johnson Hall at 518-762-8712.