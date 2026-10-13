PHENOM: Magic & Mentalism with Peter Samelson at Bridge Street Theatre

PHENOM — Magic & Mentalism: Where Reality Begins to Bend

This Halloween Weekend, Bridge Street Theatre invites audiences into a world where reality begins to bend! Acclaimed magician and mentalist Peter Samelson, praised by Penn & Teller as “one of the greatest living magicians,” brings “PHENOM” to Catskill for four performances, October 30–November 1, 2026.

Drawing on five decades of theatrical magic, Samelson presents impossible coincidences, uncanny revelations, and extraordinary illusions that challenge the boundaries between memory, perception, and reality.

Staged in collaboration with international textile installation artist Karen St Pierre, “PHENOM” features the U.S. debut of her evocative work in a fusion of master illusion and haunting surrealism.

When is it magic, and when is it insanity?

Performances: Friday, October 30 at 7 PM; Saturday, October 31 at 2 PM and 7 PM; Sunday, November 1 at 2 PM.

Tickets: $30 Adults | $25 Students

Tickets and information: https://bridgest.org/phenom/