Peter Samelson Up Close: An Evening of Theatrical Magic

Master Illusionist Peter Samelson Brings an Evening of Theatrical Magic to Bridge Street Theatre September 25

What if magic isn't about fooling the eye, but opening the imagination?

On Friday, September 25, at 7:00 PM, Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill welcomes acclaimed illusionist, entertainer, and philosopher Peter Samelson for “Peter Samelson Up Close,” an intimate evening of theatrical magic that promises to delight, surprise, and inspire wonder.

Praised by Penn & Teller as “one of the greatest living magicians,” Samelson has spent his career transforming the art of illusion into something far more than sleight of hand. Blending simplicity and sophistication, humor and philosophy, his performances invite audiences to experience the seemingly impossible while discovering something deeply human along the way.

Samelson insists he doesn't do magic—he simply helps people see it.

Christened “the soft-spoken conceptualist of sorcery” by The New York Times, Samelson is a recipient of the Merlin Award for Lifetime Achievement and one of the most accomplished theatrical illusionists working today. He is a co-founder of New York City's long-running off-Broadway magic show “Monday Night Magic” and a frequent performer at “Speakeasy Magick” at the McKittrick Hotel.

His artistry has also helped bring some of the theatre's most extraordinary moments to life. Samelson has created magic for major Broadway and theatrical productions, including “Leap of Faith,” “Harvey,” “The Cherry Orchard,” “The Winter's Tale,” the national tour of “Pippin,” Tom Stoppard's “Travesties,” and the Menotti opera “The Consul.” His work also includes the musical “Houdini” and “Carnival” at Paper Mill Playhouse.

As a performer, Samelson has created and starred in three critically acclaimed off-Broadway solo shows: “The Magician,” “PaperWork,” and “Radnevsky's Real Magic.”

What distinguishes Samelson's work is his commitment to making magic an art form. Rather than simply presenting a succession of astonishing tricks, he uses illusion to provoke thought, awaken the imagination, and create moments of genuine emotional connection.

For one evening at Bridge Street Theatre, audiences will have the opportunity to experience this extraordinary artist up close, where mystery, theatricality, and the unexpected come together in a celebration of the impossible.

“Peter Samelson Up Close” takes place Friday, September 25, at 7:00 PM at Bridge Street Theatre, 44 W. Bridge Street in Catskill, NY.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for students.

For tickets and additional information, visit https://bridgest.org/peter-samelson-up-close/