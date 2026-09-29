Paul Taylor Dance Company
Paul Taylor Dance Company
Paul Taylor Dance Company’s 2026 Lincoln Center Season, featuring classics by Paul Taylor alongside world premieres by Resident Choreographers Lauren Lovette and Robert Battle, a New York premiere by Pam Tanowitz, company premieres of Battle’s "No Longer Silent" and Alwin Nikolais’s "Tensile Involvement" and the return of Battle’s "Under the Rhythm."
David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center
$30-$230
07:00 PM - 05:00 PM, every day through Nov 22, 2026.
Event Supported By
Paul Taylor Dance Company
David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center
20 Lincoln Center PlazaNew York, New York 10023
2124960600