Path Through History 2026: Ten Broeck Mansion & Albany County Tour

Choose your path through history! Join the Albany County Historical Association | Ten Broeck Mansion in celebrating Path Through History on Saturday October 10 from 11 am -4 pm.

Join us for an exploration of the rich and diverse history of Albany County by choosing your path to explore. There are driving, walking, and biking options.

How to participate:

1 ) Register for the tour via this webpage. If you have having trouble registering, please call our office (Tuesday-Saturday) 518-436-9826.

2) Plan your day! We suggest starting your tour at the Ten Broeck Mansion but you may start at any historic site along the route. Each historic site will be open from 11 am- 4 pm (with one exception). You can pick up the maps at any participating site.

Participating Historic Sites & Museums:

Albany County Historical Association | Ten Broeck Mansion, Albany NY

The Huyck Preserve, Rensselaerville, NY

Rensselaerville Historical Society, Rensselaerville, NY

Knox Schoolhouse No. 5 at Thacher State Park Note: open from 1 - 3 pm only

Historic Hilton Barn, New Scotland Historical Association, New Scotland NY