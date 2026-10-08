Painting with Patrice: Autumn Landscapes

Join artist Patrice Jarvis-Weber to explore acrylic painting. In this class participants will receive step-by-step instruction in this medium. All participants will walk-away with an individual painting and a desire to continue to explore painting with acrylics! This class is designed for all ages. All materials will be provided.

The inspiration for the composition is work by artist Gustaf Fjaestad, a Swedish landscape painter, who captured the unique, northern landscapes of Sweden. One of which is on view in the exhibition Scandinavian Home, organized by the Frick Pittsburgh, on view Nov 7, 2026- Feb 28, 2027.

About the artist: Patrice Jarvis-Weber has been a part of the Adirondack region’s art community for over 25 years and teaches painting regionally at World Awareness Children’s Museum, Wiawaka and the Adirondack Experience. Her passion is to educate through art and instill an appreciation of the arts.