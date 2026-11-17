Paint and Jam with The Merry Rockers at Saratoga Paint and Drip Studios located in the Wilton Mall!

Join us for a special, music-filled event.

Grab your friends, get messy, and jam out to some awesome tunes from New York City’s coolest, most inclusive reggae band.

For one, low ticket price, you get everything listed below, which is over $100 in value!

1 Guided Acrylic Painting (16″x20″)

1 Splatter Room Painting (up to 8″x10″)

2 Galaxy Coasters

2 Drip Art Ornaments or Dreidels

Charcuterie

LIVE music by The Merry Rockers!

More about the band:

Marissa Lelogeais doesn’t let her disabilities define her. Ask her, and she’ll tell you: “My life is music, and music is my life.” Inspired by Bob Marley while studying at Berklee, she began writing and recording roots reggae and later traveled to Jamaica to deepen her connection to the culture and music. Today, Mar is the bandleader and lead vocalist of The Merry Rockers, using music and storytelling to champion inclusion. Her message to anyone facing challenges: “Never give up on your dreams… With determination and support, anything is possible. You may not do it the same way as someone without disabilities, but you can still do it.”