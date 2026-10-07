Opening | Tatiana Bilbao Estudio: Borrowed Earth

Join us in celebrating the organic creation Tatiana Bilbao ESTUDIO: Borrowed Earth on Saturday, October 24, beginning at 2 PM in the Sculpture & Architecture Park at Art Omi.

Borrowed Earth is a newly commissioned work from Tatiana Bilbao ESTUDIO that embraces impermanence, participation, and the quiet transformation that comes with age. Constructed from rammed earth—a technique rarely used in this region—the work is made from locally sourced soil. Its form is elemental: a composition of columns, at once architectural and inseparable from the landscape. As the seasons shift and weather takes its toll, the columns will slowly erode, gradually blending back into the ground from which they came. In doing so, they make the passage of time visible, revealing the fragile bond between humans and nature. This architecture is meant not to last, but to belong: to land, to change, and to the cycles of nature itself.

The opening will be celebrated with a live musical performance by Lita Vinueza at 3 PM. Presented in the open air alongside Bilbao’s work, Vinueza will respond to Borrowed Earth using custom-designed electronic instruments.

An Ecuadorian-American anti-disciplinary artist building cultural infrastructure through sound, instrument design, performance, public programming, and collective experimentation, Vinueza is the founder of Sonic Liberation Devices (SLDs), a collective and research platform developing experimental instruments and open-source technologies rooted in accessibility, anti-ableist design, collective knowledge, and decolonial approaches to sound.

This opening will conclude Art Omi’s fall architecture programming.

Free. All ages. RSVP encouraged. Walk-ins always welcome.