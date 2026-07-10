Opening Reception: Michael McGrath - Future Systems
Opening Reception: Michael McGrath - Future Systems
Michael McGrath (b. 1977) lives and works in Rhinebeck, New York. His work explores the tension between calm and unease in everyday life, drawing on natural phenomena, personal memory, and close observation of his surroundings. I
Join us for his first solo exhibition with the gallery. An opening reception will be held on Sat, Aug 8, 4-6pm.
Exhibition Dates: Sat, Aug 8 - Sat, Sept 12, 2026
Gallery Hours: Thurs/Sun - 12-5pm, Fri/Sat - 12-6pm
No On-Site Parking
Check out our website for up to date information on upcoming events related to this exhibition.
Jane St. Art Center
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Jane St. Art Center
(845) 217-5715
info@janestreetartcenter.com
Artist Group Info
Michael McGrath
Jane St. Art Center
11 Jane Street, Suite ASaugerties, New York 12477
(845) 217-5715
info@janestreetartcenter.com