Opening Reception: Josh Kramb - What We Carry

ABOUT THE EXHIBITION

Active and embodied, “carry” implies weight, effort, and choice, tying together the wood-panel drawings (history living inside present bodies) and Interactive Erasure (visitors physically carrying out the labor of revealing what’s underneath). The collective “we” pulls the viewer into implication rather than distance, and the title bridges past and present without needing to spell out “history” or “memory” outright — giving both bodies of work a shared through-line.

ARTIST STATEMENT

I make art for people who avoid talking about race, so they can open up and have honest, productive conversations.

Around 2020, my practice underwent a significant shift, moving from searching for meaning to investigating it. That change was shaped by the murder of George Floyd, an event that forced me to confront my own relationship to race, injustice, and silence. Since then, my work has centered on social justice, racial inequality, and the historical systems of oppression embedded in American culture. I believe America is trapped in a cycle of perpetual inequity. My work seeks to slow that cycle down, to examine and expose the structures that sustain it. Drawing has become a way of peeling back the anxiety surrounding race and exploring where honest conversation might lead.

I am currently investigating historical truths related to slavery through objects of oppression. I work on wood panels, where the natural grain functions as a surface already marked by time. Objects are drawn in pen and ink with figures layered over them in ink and coffee washes, creating a dialogue between object, figure, and surface that suggests history living inside the present bodies. These works are intentionally small in scale, creating deliberate intimacy. Each piece functions as a drawing and as a study for something larger — an ongoing investigation into acknowledgment, reflection, and what art can open that ordinary conversation cannot.

Exhibition Dates: Oct 31 - Dec 6, 2026