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Opening Reception: Ben Pinder - Shedding Season

Opening Reception: Ben Pinder - Shedding Season

Ben Pinder is an interdisciplinary artist who creates a surrealist cosmology imagining a gentle rebirth of masculinity and male-coded activities, clothing, and behavior.

Join us for his first solo exhibition with the gallery. An opening reception will be held on Sat, Aug 8, 4-6pm.

Exhibition Dates: Sat, Aug 8 - Sat, Sept 12, 2026
Gallery Hours: Thurs/Sun - 12-5pm, Fri/Sat - 12-6pm
No On-Site Parking

Check out our website for up to date information on upcoming events related to this exhibition.

The Sketchbook Gallery @ Jane St. Art Center
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Jane St. Art Center
(845) 217-5715
info@janestreetartcenter.com
janestreetartcenter.com

Artist Group Info

Ben Pinder
https://www.benpinder.com/
The Sketchbook Gallery @ Jane St. Art Center
9 Jane Street
Saugerties, New York 12477
(845) 217-5715
info@janestreetartcenter.com
www.thesketchbookgallery.com