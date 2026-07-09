Opening Reception: Ben Pinder - Shedding Season

Ben Pinder is an interdisciplinary artist who creates a surrealist cosmology imagining a gentle rebirth of masculinity and male-coded activities, clothing, and behavior.

Join us for his first solo exhibition with the gallery. An opening reception will be held on Sat, Aug 8, 4-6pm.

Exhibition Dates: Sat, Aug 8 - Sat, Sept 12, 2026

Gallery Hours: Thurs/Sun - 12-5pm, Fri/Sat - 12-6pm

No On-Site Parking

Check out our website for up to date information on upcoming events related to this exhibition.