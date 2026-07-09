Opening Reception: Ben Pinder - Shedding Season
Opening Reception: Ben Pinder - Shedding Season
Ben Pinder is an interdisciplinary artist who creates a surrealist cosmology imagining a gentle rebirth of masculinity and male-coded activities, clothing, and behavior.
Join us for his first solo exhibition with the gallery. An opening reception will be held on Sat, Aug 8, 4-6pm.
Exhibition Dates: Sat, Aug 8 - Sat, Sept 12, 2026
Gallery Hours: Thurs/Sun - 12-5pm, Fri/Sat - 12-6pm
No On-Site Parking
Check out our website for up to date information on upcoming events related to this exhibition.
The Sketchbook Gallery @ Jane St. Art Center
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Jane St. Art Center
(845) 217-5715
info@janestreetartcenter.com
Artist Group Info
Ben Pinder
The Sketchbook Gallery @ Jane St. Art Center
9 Jane StreetSaugerties, New York 12477
(845) 217-5715
info@janestreetartcenter.com