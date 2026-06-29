$10 suggested donation. Performers and audience alike help support the space—thank you!

Vermont Timbre (Amelia Struthers and Mike Mrowicki) hosts an Open Stage evening.

This is an open, supportive space for musicians, poets, storytellers, and performers of all kinds to share their work. Sets will be 10–15 minutes.

Please email Mike at mmrowicki@gmail.com to sign up.

Come to perform, come to listen, or come to do both—community, creativity, and great music guaranteed.