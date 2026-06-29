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Open Stage

Open Stage

$10 suggested donation. Performers and audience alike help support the space—thank you!

Vermont Timbre (Amelia Struthers and Mike Mrowicki) hosts an Open Stage evening.

This is an open, supportive space for musicians, poets, storytellers, and performers of all kinds to share their work. Sets will be 10–15 minutes.

Please email Mike at mmrowicki@gmail.com to sign up.

Come to perform, come to listen, or come to do both—community, creativity, and great music guaranteed.

Next Stage Arts
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Next Stage Arts
(802) 451-0053
info@nextstagearts.org
http://www.nextstagearts.org

Artist Group Info

heather@nextstagearts.org
Next Stage Arts
15 Kimball Hill
Putney, Vermont 05346
802-451-0053
info@nextstagearts.org
https://nextstagearts.org/