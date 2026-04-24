Vermont Timbre (Amelia Struthers and Mike Mrowicki) host a welcoming Open Mic evening for musicians, poets, storytellers, and performers of all kinds. This open, supportive space invites artists to share 10–15 minute sets in front of an engaged community. While the May sign-up is full, those interested in future events can email mmrowicki@gmail.com for more information. Come to perform, listen, or both—an evening of creativity, connection, and great music awaits.

