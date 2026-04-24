Open Mic
Open Mic
Vermont Timbre (Amelia Struthers and Mike Mrowicki) host a welcoming Open Mic evening for musicians, poets, storytellers, and performers of all kinds. This open, supportive space invites artists to share 10–15 minute sets in front of an engaged community. While the May sign-up is full, those interested in future events can email mmrowicki@gmail.com for more information. Come to perform, listen, or both—an evening of creativity, connection, and great music awaits.
Next Stage Arts
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 21 May 2026
Event Supported By
Next Stage Arts
(802) 451-0053
info@nextstagearts.org
Artist Group Info
Vermont Timbre
mmrowicki@gmail.com
Next Stage Arts
15 Kimball HillPutney, Vermont 05346
802-451-0053
info@nextstagearts.org