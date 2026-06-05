One Day Workshop - Intro to Relief for Kids: Styrofoam Animals (NPS)

1 Saturday

July 18th

12 - 4:00 pm

Ages 5-10

This class is for young children (and their caregivers) to have a safe and fun introduction to relief printmaking at Neighborhood Print Studio.We'll use styrofoam as our block material, scissors and pencils to turn them into the students' favorite animals. Students will learn how to create a relief image, ink their plate, print their blocks by hand and on the press!

All materials provided. Participating children are required to have a caregiver in attendance for the duration of the workshop.

Parking: Please park on either Iwo Jima Lane or Cedar Street. Parking that is located in front of the Neighborhood Print Studio are for residents living in the Pajama Factory.

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Please register at least a week in advance to guarantee your spot. Scholarship availability closes 2 weeks prior to the start of class.

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We believe in access to art education for all. It takes the whole community to generate the equity our pay-what-you-can tuition generates. Behind the scenes, we work to bridge the financial gap between what our students can pay and what we need to sustain our programs. Please consider carefully before you use our discount codes.

Scholarship Codes:

For 25% discount use code "25OFF"

For 50% discount use code "50OFF"

For 75% discount use code "75OFF"

This economic justice map from The Sliding Scale: A Tool of Economic Justice by Alexis J. Cunningfolk is useful to assess where you may fall on the financial spectrum of pay what you can.

To request 100% off tuition, please contact chris@mkad.art