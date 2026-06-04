One Day Kids Workshop - Mini Magazines & Mighty Stamps (NPS)

1 Thursday

July 9th

10:00 am- 3:00 pm

Price: $179

Ages 7-11

Calling all creative kids! In this fun, one-day workshop, students will become printmakers and publishers as they design their own stamps and create mini magazines (zines) from start to finish. Through carving, drawing, printing, and folding, kids will explore self-expression while learning simple bookmaking and printmaking techniques.

No experience is needed—just imagination and curiosity! This hands-on class encourages creativity, experimentation, and confidence-building in a supportive environment. By the end of the session, each student will take home their own handmade stamps and original mini zines to share with family and friends.

All materials provided. Snacks will be provided, caretakers please drop off child with a packed lunch. There is a fridge and microwave on site. Pick up time is at 3pm.

Parking: Please park on either Iwo Jima Lane or Cedar Street. Parking that is located in front of the Neighborhood Print Studio are for residents living in the Pajama Factory.

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Please register at least a week in advance to guarantee your spot. Scholarship availability closes 2 weeks prior to the start of class.

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We believe in access to art education for all. It takes the whole community to generate the equity our pay-what-you-can tuition generates. Behind the scenes, we work to bridge the financial gap between what our students can pay and what we need to sustain our programs. Please consider carefully before you use our discount codes.

Scholarship Codes:

For 25% discount use code "25OFF"

For 50% discount use code "50OFF"

For 75% discount use code "75OFF"

This economic justice map from The Sliding Scale: A Tool of Economic Justice by Alexis J. Cunningfolk is useful to assess where you may fall on the financial spectrum of pay what you can.

To request 100% off tuition, please contact chris@mkad.art