"On Penalty of Death" - Loyalist Recruiting in the American Revolution

Join us on Saturday, Oct. 24th at 1pm inside the Enders House on Schoharie Street in Fort Hunter for "On Penalty of Death" presented by historian, Jeff O'Connor as part of our 11th Annual NYS History Month Lecture Series.

During the late spring of 1776, New Dorlach was fertile ground for Sir John Johnson to expect support and possible recruits for Loyalist units. The Tryon County Committee of Safety discovered Johnson’s agents were going door to door seeking support and that the details of those discussions were not to be made public “on Penalty of Death.” What transpired in the committee’s investigation reveals much about the forming of a Loyalist community while the American Revolution began unfolding on New York’s western frontier. As Crown support solidified, the chain of events that followed would affect this community, its neighbors, and the entire region for the duration of the American Revolution.

Free - open to the public - refreshments available.