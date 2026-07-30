Occupation: The Meganne George Women's Work Short Play Festival (2026)

Join us August 3-8 for the 18th Annual Meganne George Women's Work Short Play Festival!

Experience six original short plays developed over the past six months in New Perspectives Theatre Company's acclaimed Women's Work Lab. From first spark to fully staged production, these bold new works come together in a festival unlike any other in New York City.

With two unique programs running throughout the week, you can experience all six plays with a Festival Pass or choose the program that speaks to you.

We can't wait to welcome you to the festival!

