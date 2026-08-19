NYS Writers Institute: Biographers Kai Bird and Susan Goldmark

Join us Monday, Sept. 14, for a conversation with Kai Bird and Susan Goldmark, coauthors of the new biography "American Scoundrel: Roy Cohn's Dark Journey from Joe McCarthy to Donald Trump."

In praise, Jon Meacham called it “powerful and illuminating”; Stacey Schiff called it, “a propulsive mind-boggling read”; and Ken Auletta called it, “an extraordinary up-close view of Cohn’s internal wiring.”

With Martin Sherwin, Bird shared the Pulitzer for American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer (2005), a #1 New York Times bestseller that inspired the Oscar-winning blockbuster, "Oppenheimer" (2023).

Kai Bird and Susan Goldmark

Moderated by Times Union Editor Casey Seiler

7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14

Page Hall, UAlbany Downtown Campus

135 Western Avenue

Albany NY 12203

Free and open to the public.

Books will be available for sale.

A signing will follow the conversation.

https://www.nyswritersinstitute.org/kaibirdsusangoldmark

Reviews:

“A propulsive, mind boggling read… Kai Bird pins this alternate moral universe to the page brilliantly and even-handedly.”

—Stacy Schiff, Pulitzer Prize winner and author of Cleopatra: A Life and The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams

“Powerful and illuminating… Roy Cohn is emblematic of dark and perennial forces in our national life… Bird has delivered a vital volume.”

—Jon Meacham, #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Soul of America: The Battle for Our Better Angels

“The definitive book on Roy Cohn… Cohn’s influence on our time is incalculable and we are living in the long shadow of his legacy… American Scoundrel is essential reading for anyone who wishes to understand Donald Trump’s America.”

—Jeremy Strong, Emmy, Golden Globe, and Tony-winning actor, and Academy Award nominee for his portrayal of Roy Cohn in "The Apprentice"

