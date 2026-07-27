Join us for the next installment of the NXT Rockumentary Film Series.

This ambitious documentary explores hip-hop as part of a broader musical and cultural continuum, tracing the genre’s evolution through the voices of influential artists and the communities that shaped it. Blending extensive interviews with archival material, the film examines hip-hop’s roots, its artistic innovations, and its connections to earlier traditions including jazz, gospel, and spoken-word expression. A thoughtful look at the culture and history of a groundbreaking musical movement.

Due to licensing restrictions, we’re unable to publicly list the film title. To find out what’s screening, join our mailing list or contact us directly.