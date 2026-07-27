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NXT Rockumentary Film Series

NXT Rockumentary Film Series

Join us for the next installment of the NXT Rockumentary Film Series.

This ambitious documentary explores hip-hop as part of a broader musical and cultural continuum, tracing the genre’s evolution through the voices of influential artists and the communities that shaped it. Blending extensive interviews with archival material, the film examines hip-hop’s roots, its artistic innovations, and its connections to earlier traditions including jazz, gospel, and spoken-word expression. A thoughtful look at the culture and history of a groundbreaking musical movement.

Due to licensing restrictions, we’re unable to publicly list the film title. To find out what’s screening, join our mailing list or contact us directly.

Next Stage Arts
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 9 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Next Stage Arts
(802) 451-0053
info@nextstagearts.org
http://www.nextstagearts.org
Next Stage Arts
15 Kimball Hill
Putney, Vermont 05346
802-451-0053
info@nextstagearts.org
https://nextstagearts.org/