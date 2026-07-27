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Northampton Jazz Fest presents saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin WE DREAM

Northampton Jazz Fest presents saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin WE DREAM

Six-time GRAMMY nominee Lakecia Benjamin is an alto saxophonist, arranger, composer, bandleader and educator.
Known for her captivating live performances, her music offers a unique meld of R&B, several strains of jazz, and funk.
Her warm, resonant tone – that has been compared to Johnny Hodges – lends itself to any form of music she chooses to play. Her acclaimed albums Phoenix (2023) and Pursuance: The Coltranes (2020) have firmly established her among jazz's foremost artists, with praise from The New York Times, The Guardian, and DownBeat.
Named Alto Saxophonist of the Year by the Jazz Journalist Association and Jazz Scholar by the Library of Congress, Benjamin's prominence continues to rise. In 2024, she released Phoenix Reimagined (Live) on Ropeadope, featuring collaborations with John Scofield, Randy Brecker, and JeU “Tain” Watts.
Her newest album, We Dream, released on June 5 on Artwork Records, reflects a powerful response to the moment we’re living in and a commitment to being, in her words, “a bright light in a dark space.”
Featuring Oscar Perez (Piano), Elias Bailey (Bass), Jonathan Barber (drums)

Academy of Music
25-63
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Northampton Jazz Festival
914-329-4682
info@northamptonjazzfest.org
https://northamptonjazzfest.org/

Artist Group Info

Lakecia Benjamin
https://lakeciabenjamin.com/
Academy of Music
274 Main Street
Northampton, Massachusetts 01060
413-584-9032, ext.105
boxoffice@aomtheatre.com
https://www.aomtheatre.com/