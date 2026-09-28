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Norman Rockwell’s Stockbridge Walking Tour

Norman Rockwell’s Stockbridge Walking Tour

Take a guided walking tour of downtown Stockbridge and discover how the town and its inhabitants both inspired Norman Rockwell and appeared in some of his most iconic works of art. Explore the history of this 1734 village–including its Mohican origins.

Stops will include Norman Rockwell’s home on South Street, his first studio on Main Street, the Old Corner House (site of the original Norman Rockwell Museum), Chief John Konkapot’s property, the Red Lion Inn, the former site of Alice’s Restaurant, and more!

These tours do not take place at the Museum. Tour groups will meet on Main Street. Transportation to Main Street from the Museum is not provided.
Meet in front of The Old Corner House, 48 Main Street; public on street parking. Tours start promptly at the designated time, please allow ample time for parking. Tour route is mostly flat, and on sidewalks.

Norman Rockwell Museum
20
01:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Norman Rockwell Museum
(413) 298-4100
mhotchkiss@nrm.org
https://www.nrm.org
Norman Rockwell Museum
9 Glendale Rd., Rte 183
Stockbridge, Massachusetts