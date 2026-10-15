Needle Felted Spherical Ornament Workshop

Get crafty and learn how to make cute wool ornaments perfect for the holidays.

Learn how to paint and sculpt with wool during this three hour needle felted ornament workshop with local artist Mallory Zondag. You will learn how to cover a foam form with wool roving, how to sculpt wool three dimensionally to form pieces that can be attached for the spherical ornament, and finally how to blend colors and create a painted effect using wool roving and felting needle to create a unique and beautiful piece of wool decor for your home or tree this holiday season.

More about the artist:

Mallory Zondag is an award-winning artist and artist educator living in New York. Exhibited internationally in solo and group shows, her work focuses on the natural world and how it relates to the physical body and the human experience. She explores deeply personal and connective universal stories through the meditative and hands-on practices of wet felting, weaving, sculpting, and stitching, seeking to bring the ephemeral into physical being. The growth and decay of the natural world, the duality of discomfort and attraction we feel towards it, and humanity's place within this dichotomy informs her dimensional textures and sculptural pieces.