Needle Felted Pumpkin Workshop

Perfect for the season! Make a pumpkin friend in this needle felting workshop!

Learn how to paint and sculpt with wool during this three hour needle felting workshop. You will learn how to work with wool felt to create the shape of your pumpkin, how to sculpt wool three dimensionally to form the stem, leaves and other fun details and finally how to blend colors and create a painted effect using wool roving and felting needle to bring your pumpkin to life.

Please note: This workshop will be in the Resource Library on the 2nd floor of the Meeting House.