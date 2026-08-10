Nanovember: STEM and Nanotechnology Family Day 2026

This November, UAlbany is bringing science, technology, engineering and mathematics to life at its annual STEM and Nanotechnology Family Day. This year’s event will shine a special spotlight on the power of nanotechnology - from semiconductors and CHIPS manufacturing to smart materials - and the many ways discoveries at the smallest scale are shaping our world.

Families and students in grades 2–8 can explore more than 20 hands-on activities spanning nanotechnology, engineering, robotics, atmospheric and climate science, cybersecurity and more. Participants can test robots, investigate weather and climate, mix non-Newtonian fluids such as oobleck, build with LEGOs and conduct nano-inspired experiments involving thin films, light-bending materials and self-cleaning surfaces.

Partners include:

UAlbany’s College of Nanotechnology, Science, and Engineering

UAlbany’s College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity

Atmospheric Sciences Research Center and New York State Mesonet

New York State Master Teacher Program

NY CREATES’ Albany NanoTech Complex

Corporate and community partners

UAlbany student organizations

Designed to spark curiosity and make STEM accessible, the event gives young learners and their families a lively look at the research, technologies and careers shaping tomorrow’s world.

Registration required.

Photo Credit: University at Albany