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Nanovember: STEM and Nanotechnology Family Day 2026

Families experienced the excitement of science at UAlbany’s annual STEM and Nanotechnology Family Day. Families and students in grades 2–8 explored 20+ interactive activities—tested robots, investigated climate science, mixed up non-Newtonian fluids like oobleck, built with Legos and tried nano-inspired experiments such as exploring thin films, light-bending materials and self-cleaning surfaces.

Nanovember: STEM and Nanotechnology Family Day 2026

This November, UAlbany is bringing science, technology, engineering and mathematics to life at its annual STEM and Nanotechnology Family Day. This year’s event will shine a special spotlight on the power of nanotechnology - from semiconductors and CHIPS manufacturing to smart materials - and the many ways discoveries at the smallest scale are shaping our world.

Families and students in grades 2–8 can explore more than 20 hands-on activities spanning nanotechnology, engineering, robotics, atmospheric and climate science, cybersecurity and more. Participants can test robots, investigate weather and climate, mix non-Newtonian fluids such as oobleck, build with LEGOs and conduct nano-inspired experiments involving thin films, light-bending materials and self-cleaning surfaces.

Partners include:

UAlbany’s College of Nanotechnology, Science, and Engineering
UAlbany’s College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity
Atmospheric Sciences Research Center and New York State Mesonet
New York State Master Teacher Program
NY CREATES’ Albany NanoTech Complex
Corporate and community partners
UAlbany student organizations
Designed to spark curiosity and make STEM accessible, the event gives young learners and their families a lively look at the research, technologies and careers shaping tomorrow’s world.

Registration required.

Photo Credit: University at Albany

UAlbany ETEC Building
09:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

University at Albany
https://events.albany.edu/event/conversation-with-dr-omar-m-yaghi
UAlbany ETEC Building
1220 Washington Ave
Albany, New York 12203