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Mysteries of Light and Color with Bob Berman

Mysteries of Light and Color with Bob Berman

Join renowned astronomer Bob Berman — author of 12 books and astronomy editor of The Old Farmer's Almanac — for a lecture exploring the colors of the universe, including the ones found right here in nature. In this talk, Berman will reveal what light actually is (spoiler: it's never truly red or blue), its strange quirks and combinations, the two types of human color vision, and why one particular color keeps reappearing, like a musical refrain, throughout the cosmos. Expect surprises at every turn!

Spiral House Park
25
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Spiral House Park
(845) 246-5027
info@spiralhousepark.org
spiralhousepark.org
Spiral House Park
185 Fish Creek Road
Saugerties, New York 12477
(845) 246-5027
info@spiralhousepark.org
https://spiralhousepark.org/events/summer-solstice-carnival/