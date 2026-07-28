Mysteries of Light and Color with Bob Berman

Join renowned astronomer Bob Berman — author of 12 books and astronomy editor of The Old Farmer's Almanac — for a lecture exploring the colors of the universe, including the ones found right here in nature. In this talk, Berman will reveal what light actually is (spoiler: it's never truly red or blue), its strange quirks and combinations, the two types of human color vision, and why one particular color keeps reappearing, like a musical refrain, throughout the cosmos. Expect surprises at every turn!