Mycology Class and Art Workshop

Step into a thoughtfully designed experience that invites you to reconnect with nature at a slower, more intentional pace. This curated walk, mycology class and art experience offers an opportunity to explore the fascinating world of fungi with identification tips and insights from your guides.

Led by experienced and knowledgeable mycologists, you will not only observe up close and learn about all aspects of these fascinating organisms, like the explosive spore ejection of the Dead Man's Fingers, or the culinary cooking tips for Chicken of the Woods, but also get an introduction to the essential role fungi play in sustaining ecosystems—from enriching soil health to supporting plant life and maintaining ecological balance. The experience is designed to be both intellectually enriching and engaging, encouraging observation, reflection, and appreciation of the natural world. You will be touching, smelling and understanding fungi.

Complementing the walk, a carefully curated art activity invites you to engage creatively, offering space for personal expression inspired by your surroundings. We will engage with observing, drawing, printing and capturing shapes in visual and writing forms to document and express our experiences. Art activities include graphite drawings, watercolor sketching, cyanotypes, texture printing, shadow forms captures and more.

Both the walk and the art activity will differ every time. Learn more every time!

Ideal for those who appreciate nature, fungi, and meaningful experiences, this offering blends education, artistry, and meditative experience in an intimate setting. A perfect outing for those that are stuck in the day to day city life and want a taste of the outdoors from a unique perspective without going too far.

What’s included:

A leisurely, while information heavy and fun guided nature walk with a focus on fungi and ecological insights

An intimate, hands-on art activity combining learning with creative expression

Expert mycology guides providing interpretation of fungi and plants as well as personalized attention

A mushroom tasting experience to engage your taste buds

A digital booklet with insights and resources for continued exploration of mushrooms

Artwork you create during the experience :)