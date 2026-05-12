MUSIC AT THE SOUTHFIELD CHURCH PRESENTS QUARTETTO MOSSO AND MANON HUTTON-DEWYS

Music at the Southfield Church continues its 10th season on Saturday, June 13, 2026 at 7:00 PM with an evening that moves from the sparkling contemporary to the profoundly Russian to one of the great Romantic masterworks. Quartetto Mosso -- Ronald Gorevic and Beth Welty, violins; Delores Thayer, viola; and Yoonhee Ko, cello -- is joined for the second half of the program by pianist Manon Hutton-DeWys, Artistic Advisor of Music at the Southfield Church. The concert takes place at the historic Southfield Church, 234 Norfolk Road, Southfield Village, New Marlborough, Massachusetts. Admission is free.

The evening opens with Blueprint by Caroline Shaw -- the American composer, violinist, and vocalist who in 2013 became the youngest recipient ever of the Pulitzer Prize in Music. Shaw's music occupies a distinctive world of its own: rooted in the textures and techniques of early music, yet wholly contemporary in its sensibility. Blueprint is characteristic Shaw -- luminous, spare, and quietly arresting.

Shostakovich's String Quartet No. 4 in D Major follows. Written in 1949, at a moment of intense political pressure on Soviet artists, the quartet moves between a surface brightness and something more conflicted beneath it -- a language Shostakovich had mastered as a matter of survival. The work's Jewish melodic inflections, which Shostakovich wove quietly into several works of this period, lend the quartet a particular emotional resonance and depth.

After intermission, Manon Hutton-DeWys joins the quartet for Schumann's Piano Quintet in E-flat Major, Op. 44 -- one of the most beloved works in all of chamber music. Written in a single inspired burst in 1842, it was the first significant piano quintet in the repertoire and remains among the finest. Its four movements surge with Romantic energy, lyrical warmth, and the kind of melodic generosity that makes Schumann impossible not to love.

Manon Hutton-DeWys has performed at Carnegie Hall, Symphony Space, and Bargemusic in New York, and at the Salle Cortot at the Ecole Normale de Musique in Paris. She holds a Doctor of Musical Arts from The Graduate Center (CUNY), a Master of Music from Mannes/The New School, and a Bachelor of Arts from Bard College. She is currently on the piano faculty at Lycoming College in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and has previously held faculty positions at Bard College at Simon's Rock and Lehman College. She serves as Artistic Advisor of Music at the Southfield Church.

Quartetto Mosso brings together four distinguished artists with deep roots in the concert life of New England and beyond.

Ronald Gorevic, violin, has performed with the Chester Quartet and other ensembles in major U.S. cities and internationally, including his native London. He has appeared on Lincoln Center's Great Performers Series with the Prometheus Piano Quartet and has recordings on the Crystal, Centaur, and Koch International labels. He teaches at Smith College.

Beth Welty, violin, serves as Acting Principal Second Violin of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra and performs with numerous ensembles in the Boston area, including the Handel and Haydn Society and the Pro Arte Chamber Orchestra. She has performed at Lincoln Center with the Boston Quartet, and her international engagements have taken her to Spain, Italy, England, and South Africa.

Delores (Loree) Thayer, viola, a graduate of the University of Michigan and Yale School of Music, is Assistant Principal Viola of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra. Her performances have brought her to the Kennedy Center and Alice Tully Hall, and to festivals in Spoleto, Tanglewood, and Yale Norfolk. She has served on the viola faculty at Amherst College.

Yoonhee Ko, cello, is a member of both the Springfield and Hartford Symphonies, and performed as a young artist with the Boston Pops Orchestra under Keith Lockhart. She holds a Master's degree and Artist Diploma from Yale School of Music and a Doctorate in Cello Performance from Boston University, and currently serves as String Program Coordinator of Sonido Musica at the Springfield Community Music School.

Concerts are free. A retiring offering is collected as patrons exit, and an ice cream social on the lawn -- weather permitting -- follows each performance. The Southfield Church is located at 234 Norfolk Road in Southfield Village, New Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Music at the Southfield Church is supported in part by the New Marlborough Cultural Council, the Massachusetts Cultural Council, and the generous members of The Sostenuto Circle. For more information, visit thesouthfieldchurch.org or email music@thesouthfieldchurch.org.