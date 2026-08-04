Join the Housatonic Valley Association for a leisurely morning paddle on Lake Lillinonah in New Milford and Bridgewater, Connecticut! This relaxed paddle is appropriate for all levels and is perfect for those looking to explore the wildlife and scenic waters of beautiful Lake Lillinonah.

Participants will meet at 9 a.m. in New Milford, and this paddle is expected to take 4 hours (water level & group dependent). Participants will receive an email before the event with the exact meeting location and all logistics and details, including coordinating a shuttle. Limited boats are available, so reserve your spot today!

The only conservation organization dedicated to the entire tri-state Housatonic River watershed, the Housatonic Valley Association acts to protect the natural character and environmental health of the region, from the Berkshires to Long Island Sound, through river restoration projects, land conservation, and educational programs. Learn more at hvatoday.org.