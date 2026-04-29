Bridge Street Theatre presents the regional premiere of “Monsters of the American Cinema” by Christian St. Croix, directed by Tony Speciale, running May 28–June 7 in Catskill. Performances are Thurs–Sat at 7:00pm and Sun at 2:00pm. Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for students.

After inheriting a drive-in movie theater and becoming guardian to his late husband’s teenage son, Remy—a Black, gay man—forms a fragile bond with Pup over their shared love of classic horror films. What begins as connection grows more complicated as real-world behavior begins to echo the films they watch, and that bond starts to unravel in increasingly unsettling ways.

Set over four days in a Southern California trailer park, this intimate two-person play blends humor and tension while exploring the uneasy line between what we watch on screen and what we confront in ourselves.

Tickets: https://bridgest.org/monsters-of-the-american-cinema/