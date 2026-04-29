"Monsters of the American Cinema"
"Monsters of the American Cinema"
Bridge Street Theatre presents the regional premiere of “Monsters of the American Cinema” by Christian St. Croix, directed by Tony Speciale, running May 28–June 7 in Catskill. Performances are Thurs–Sat at 7:00pm and Sun at 2:00pm. Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for students.
After inheriting a drive-in movie theater and becoming guardian to his late husband’s teenage son, Remy—a Black, gay man—forms a fragile bond with Pup over their shared love of classic horror films. What begins as connection grows more complicated as real-world behavior begins to echo the films they watch, and that bond starts to unravel in increasingly unsettling ways.
Set over four days in a Southern California trailer park, this intimate two-person play blends humor and tension while exploring the uneasy line between what we watch on screen and what we confront in ourselves.
Tickets: https://bridgest.org/monsters-of-the-american-cinema/
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Thursday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM