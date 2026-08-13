A weekend full of printmaking during Art Walk Kingston

The Midtown Kingston Arts District (MKAD) presents the 2026 Steamroller Print Fest as part of Art Walk Kingston. During the weekend-long fest, various events will take place simultaneously at two MKAD locations.

Occurring on Saturday, September 19th (rain-date: September 20th) from 11-4pm, this supersized event is a printmaking tradition and celebration of the artists in our community. 25+ local artists come together to carve and print 2 ft’ linoleum blocks with a steamroller live on Iwo Jima Lane! Come witness this printing process, meet the artists, join free workshops, and enjoy live music and hot food!

During the Steamroller Print Fest visitors are welcomed to come by the Neighborhood Print Studio at 49 Greenkill Avenue. We will be selling proofs by the artists of their prints. We will also provide live tours and demonstrations of the printing equipment throughout our print shop. It will be a valuable opportunity to be introduced to the space and meet the artists working at our studio!

2026 Steamroller Print Fest Poster Artist Credit: Lora Shelley