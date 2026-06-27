© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Miss Paula & The Twangbusters bring honkytonk to the Buttonball Barn!

Miss Paula & The Twangbusters bring honkytonk to the Buttonball Barn!

Honky Tonk with a heapin' helpin' of twang and sass, Miss Paula & The Twangbusters deftly mix up their own high-energy roots music cocktail from the best of classic country, western swing & juke joint boogie woogie! Led by dynamo Paula Bradley (Miss Paula), described as "Patsy Cline meets Bessie Smith" and "the love child of Loretta Lynn and Jerry Lee Lewis" on lead vocals and piano, and joined by roots music masters on electric guitar, steel guitar, bass and drums, MISS PAULA & THE TWANGBUSTERS' potent musical cocktail will get you shaken & stirred. Guaranteed to make you move yer feet - BOTTOMS UP!

$15 Advance
$20 Day of Show

Buttonball Barn
$15
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Miss Paula & The Twangbusters
twangbusters@gmail.com
www.reverbnation.com/twangbusters
Buttonball Barn
17 Main St.
Egremont, Massachusetts 01258
413-528-1570
info@buttonball.com
https://www.buttonballbarn.com/