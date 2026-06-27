Miss Paula & The Twangbusters bring honkytonk to the Buttonball Barn!

Honky Tonk with a heapin' helpin' of twang and sass, Miss Paula & The Twangbusters deftly mix up their own high-energy roots music cocktail from the best of classic country, western swing & juke joint boogie woogie! Led by dynamo Paula Bradley (Miss Paula), described as "Patsy Cline meets Bessie Smith" and "the love child of Loretta Lynn and Jerry Lee Lewis" on lead vocals and piano, and joined by roots music masters on electric guitar, steel guitar, bass and drums, MISS PAULA & THE TWANGBUSTERS' potent musical cocktail will get you shaken & stirred. Guaranteed to make you move yer feet - BOTTOMS UP!

$15 Advance

$20 Day of Show