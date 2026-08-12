Millennial fiction with Andrew Martin (NYS Writers Institute)

Fiction writer Andrew Martin is “a leading chronicler of millennial ennui in contemporary America” (Kirkus). His books include the “slacker classics,” Early Work: A Novel (2018), and Cool for America: Stories (2020).

Ann Patchett said, “Early Work… is really dirty… It’s a book about young graduate students who drink a lot, read a lot, have a lot of sex, and somehow, it’s just mesmerizing… terrific.”

His new novel is Down Time (2026), about five friends in their '30s, “growing older, if not always up.” In the Los Angeles Review of Books, Adam Straus said, “The pleasure of this book comes from reading perfectly rendered sentence after perfectly rendered sentence… Endlessly entertaining.”

Andrew Martin's essays and stories have appeared frequently in The Paris Review, The New York Review of Books, and Harper's, as well as in The Yale Review, The Atlantic, McSweeney's, The Times Book Review and elsewhere.

Andrew Martin

4:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 8

University at Albany

Multi-Purpose Room

1400 Washington Avenue, Albany NY 12222

Free and open to the public

https://www.nyswritersinstitute.org/andrewmartin

Presented by the NYS Writers Institute.