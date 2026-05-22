Midtown Scene-Summer Fridays - A Free Pride Month Coloring Event

A Free Pride Month Coloring Event with Nova Darkstar at the DRAW Gallery.

On View at DRAW - Nova’s solo exhibition Taking Shape through June 12.

Taking Shape - is a survey of Nova Darkstar’s work from 2020 through 2025, a period of creative and personal transformation that encompassed their MFA degree program and coming out process as a trans. During this period their art practice served as a central means of unfolding and claiming their identity as Nova. With Taking Shape, Nova aims to create a safe, playful space that celebrates queerness and transness while encouraging all viewers to live the truth of who they are. The exhibit features sculpture, video, collage, and painting.