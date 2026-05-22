Midtown Scene-Summer Fridays - A Free Pride Month Coloring Event
Midtown Scene-Summer Fridays - A Free Pride Month Coloring Event
A Free Pride Month Coloring Event with Nova Darkstar at the DRAW Gallery.
On View at DRAW - Nova’s solo exhibition Taking Shape through June 12.
Taking Shape - is a survey of Nova Darkstar’s work from 2020 through 2025, a period of creative and personal transformation that encompassed their MFA degree program and coming out process as a trans. During this period their art practice served as a central means of unfolding and claiming their identity as Nova. With Taking Shape, Nova aims to create a safe, playful space that celebrates queerness and transness while encouraging all viewers to live the truth of who they are. The exhibit features sculpture, video, collage, and painting.
The D.R.A.W Studio
03:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
MKAD
845-802-0097
info@mkad.art
The D.R.A.W Studio
20 Cedar stKingston, New York 12401
845-802-0097
info@drawkingston.org