Memorial Lecture in Honor of Richard Rifkin
Memorial Lecture in Honor of Richard Rifkin
Save the date for an event honoring the life and legacy of Richard Rifkin, a career public servant and former Legal Director of the Government Law Center at Albany Law School. The event will include remarks from former New York State Attorney General Robert Abrams. Additional information to be announced.
Albany Law School
05:45 PM - 07:30 PM on Mon, 26 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Government Law Center at Albany Law School
518-445-3258
cmill@albanylaw.edu
Albany Law School
80 New Scotland AveAlbany, New York 12208
518-445-3258
cmill@albanylaw.edu