Memorial Concert Band of Colonie presents An American Roadtrip

Join the Memorial Concert Band of Colonie for An American Roadtrip, a free concert featuring music depicting great American sights, sounds, and cities. Begin your celebration of America’s 250th birthday by attending this inspiring program. Under the baton of MSgt. Art Himmelberger USA(Ret), the band will entertain and delight you. The Memorial Concert Band, sponsored by the Town of Colonie, is the premier concert band of the Capital Region. This year the band has been invited to perform at the Boston Festival of Bands, to be held on Saturday, June 13 at Faneuil Hall.

