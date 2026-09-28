Fix It, Don’t Trash It! Come to the Malta Repair Café on Saturday, October 24, 2026 from 1 pm – 4 pm at the Innovation Center at Saratoga, Malta, NY

Bring your wobbly chairs, favorite lamps, torn clothing—even that beloved stuffed animal— and let’s fix them together! Sustainable Saratoga and the Innovation Center at Saratoga invite our community to a FREE Repair Café. Volunteer repair coaches will help you mend everything from electronics and jewelry to textiles and small appliances—no reservation needed! https://sustainablesaratoga.org/event/malta-repair-cafe-2/