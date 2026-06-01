Malta Repair Cafe

Fix It, Don’t Trash It! Join our Malta Repair Café on Sunday, June 28, 2026 at the Innovation Center at Saratoga from 1pm - 4pm. Bring your wobbly chairs, favorite lamps, torn clothing—even that beloved stuffed animal—and let’s fix them together! On June 28, the Innovation Center at Saratoga invites our community to a FREE Repair Café. Volunteer repair coaches will help you mend everything from electronics and jewelry to textiles and small appliances—no reservation needed

Save the Date:

Sunday, June 28, 2026

Time: 1 pm – 4 pm

Location: Innovation Center at Saratoga, Malta, NY

https://sustainablesaratoga.org/projects/zero-waste/repair-cafe-saratoga-springs