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Malta Repair Cafe

Malta Repair Cafe

Fix It, Don’t Trash It! Join our Malta Repair Café on Sunday, June 28, 2026 at the Innovation Center at Saratoga from 1pm - 4pm. Bring your wobbly chairs, favorite lamps, torn clothing—even that beloved stuffed animal—and let’s fix them together! On June 28, the Innovation Center at Saratoga invites our community to a FREE Repair Café. Volunteer repair coaches will help you mend everything from electronics and jewelry to textiles and small appliances—no reservation needed

Save the Date:
Sunday, June 28, 2026
Time: 1 pm – 4 pm
Location: Innovation Center at Saratoga, Malta, NY
https://sustainablesaratoga.org/projects/zero-waste/repair-cafe-saratoga-springs

The Innovation Center at Saratoga
Free
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 28 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Sustainable Saratoga
5186206139
info@sustainablesaratoga.org
sustainablesaratoga.org
The Innovation Center at Saratoga
16 Old Stonebreak Road
Malta, New York 12866
https://innovationcentersaratoga.org/classes/#!event/2025/10/25/repair-cafe